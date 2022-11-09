The improvement in data relating to motorists killed and injured in road accidents in recent years does not go hand in hand with those relating to victims among pedestrians and cyclists. It is clear from the picture painted by Istat: the mortality rate for those who go on foot, three for every hundred accidents, is 4.6 times higher than the mortality of car occupants, 0.7 out of 100, and 1, 8 times higher for drivers and passengers of bicycles and scooters, 1.2 deaths per 100 accidents. If we look to 2021, the road accidents they have involved bikes and scooters they even increased by 22%, causing 229 deaths and 18,037 injuries.

Numbers that make the potential introduction of new speed limits on some Italian roads back in fashion: that of 30 km / h. This was announced by the municipal administration of Bologna in recent days, and other local administrations could soon follow suit. Speaking to the Repubblica microphones on newsstands this morning, Alessandra Bonfanti, who deals with soft mobility at Legambiente, explained how the use of lower speed limits can bring great advantages in terms of reducing injuries and victims among pedestrians and cyclists: “We must strongly lower the dead on the roads, starting with the most fragile users. Inspired, for example, by Spain, which built a national law to establish ever larger areas in cities at a speed of thirty. This limit set for cars lowers mortality by 80% ”.

According to Bonfanti, it is necessary replan road space giving priority to pedestrians and cyclists, who often get involved in even serious road accidents due to reduced visibility. “Today the roads are places for traveling at high speed, instead they must become slow routes, pedestrian areas, living streets – explains Bonfanti – There must be fewer vehicles around, the impact of cars on cities must decrease. Many cycle paths then were built without logic, they start from nowhere and arrive at nothing, they have blind curves, dangerous intersections with car traffic. Cities, after 50 years of despotic automotive, must start serving other users. Most of the car journeys today are within a distance of five kilometers, 90% of the cars are parked. Rome has more cars than licenses ”.