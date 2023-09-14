New Minister of Ports and Airports received the position from his predecessor at an event packed with congressmen; regional aviation was highlighted as a priority

After taking office in a closed-door meeting with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Wednesday morning (September 13, 2023), the new Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans), received the position from his predecessor, Márcio França (PSB), in an open ceremony at the ministry. Unlike the previous event, the ceremony had an auditorium full of congressmen and leaders of sector entities.

Costa Filho said that it will not be an easy task to replace França, whom he called a friend and praised for the way he structured the ministry, created by Lula at the beginning of the government, in January. The new minister stated that the two will continue to work together and that he will carry out the projects started during his predecessor’s administration. Márcio França goes to the newly created Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Microenterprise and Small Business.

Moved, the minister thanked Lula for his trust, promised loyalty and also said that it is time to seek convergence, not divergence. With the possession of Costa Filho and André Fufuca (PP), in the Ministry of Sports, the 1st ministerial reform of Lula’s 3rd term was concluded, consolidating Centrão’s participation in the government.

Among the priorities of his management at the head of the ministry, Costa Filho listed the encouragement of regional aviation as one of the main fronts to take “growth and development for all regions of the country”. He cited as his first act the signing of the work order for works at Serra Talhada Airport, in Pernambuco, his home state.

The new minister also said that he will continue one of the flagships of France’s management at the agency, the Voa Brasil program, which will have tickets at promotional prices at certain times of the year.

Another project that he mentioned as a priority was the underwater tunnel from Santos to Guarujá, which will pass under the Port of Santos channel. It is the largest public work in the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program), with a budget of R$5.5 billion.

He also promised to work to reduce the cost of aviation kerosene, which, according to him, represents 40% of the price of airline tickets.

Costa Filho also stated that in the port and waterways agenda there is great potential for growth in Brazil. He declared that he will work together with the production sector. “We are not prejudiced against those who produce”he said.