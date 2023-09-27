During a session that discussed the role of artificial intelligence in cinema, within the activities of the second and closing day of the Arab Media Forum in its 21st edition, the speakers stressed that using artificial intelligence to completely replace actors and creative professionals in the film industry is something that takes a lot of time, and is even not possible at the present time. .

During the session titled “Films in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” the discussion revolved around the use of artificial intelligence in producing content and writing news texts and the role of this in facilitating the work of producers.

The session was attended by the founder and managing partner of BC Productions, Pabros Gitmatji, the president and founder of Sparkhouse, Karina Miller, and the famous Turkish actress Nesrin Kavadzade, and was moderated by television personality Yunus Seif, from Dubai Media Incorporated.

In response to a question about whether artificial intelligence can replace actors, Carina Miller, who is the sister of international actor Keanu Reeves, said: “Going forward on this path is dangerous, and actors will strongly oppose it…but if it comes to the ability of artificial intelligence tools to “To make them look younger and more beautiful, there are many who would agree to that.”

Miller indicated that there is great resistance to adopting artificial intelligence in various industries, as she expressed her belief that it will take a long time before artificial intelligence is able to completely replace anyone in different branches and sectors of the film industry.

She explained that “characters created by artificial intelligence often lack a realistic appearance, and this is evident in the eyes of these characters, and although actors may have concerns about replacing them, the cost of using artificial intelligence for such roles is high.”

Miller pointed out that artificial intelligence offers new opportunities in film production, but replacing creatives with artificial intelligence in the industry as a whole is unexpected.

For his part, Pabros Gitmatji said: “The audience’s willingness to accept actors and characters created by artificial intelligence is a decisive factor, and he pointed out that the readiness of the entire film industry sector plays a role in determining whether artificial intelligence will work to automate the entire industry.” He added: “The decision about replacing people with actors in artificial intelligence does not depend on the tolerance and acceptance of the people involved in the industry.”