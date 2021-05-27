In Ulyanovsk, the replacement of the tram tracks laid along Inzenskaya Street continues. The work is 60% completed, according to the city administration.

According to the director of Ulyanovskelectrotrans, Alexander Myasnikov, at the moment, 140 running meters have been dismantled on the section from Kamyshinskaya to Lokomotivnaya. m of rails. Works with the use of large special equipment are carried out mainly at night. During the day, activities are performed that do not require traffic blockage, writes ulpravda.ru…

In general, the work on the replacement of tracks has been completed by 60%. We intend to complete the installation at the beginning of June; it will take another two weeks for filling with rubble, straightening and other necessary actions.

The head of the department of road facilities and transport, Valery Khudozhidkov, notes that traffic police officers are involved in regulating traffic on the site. For example, on the morning of May 27, seven inspectors worked at Inzenskaya.