Replaced was postponed to 2024the official press release from the Sad Cat Studios team has arrived which confirms what could be guessed, considering that the release date of the cyberpunk game on Game Pass, which had been announced for some time, was still missing.

As reported in the official tweet below, Sad Cat Studios has announced that Replaced will not arrive this year and has been moved to 2024. There is still no release date specifies, but more information will come in the next period, perhaps even during Gamescom 2023 or shortly after.

“After the announcement of Replaced in 2021 and the trailer released in 2022, we have impressively raised the expectations of the community. At this point we realized that we could not publish a game below these, we want Replaced to be something special and memorable for anyone. It’s our first game and we want to make every aspect as good as possible.”