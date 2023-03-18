Gearbox replacement

Max Verstappen he is dominating the Jeddah weekend so far. The Dutchman from Red Bull finished first in PL1, PL2 and PL3 and is a candidate for the role of absolute favorite not only for this afternoon’s qualifying – in the evening in Saudi Arabia – but above all for tomorrow’s race. And yet, despite the truly abysmal gaps trimmed to his rivals – six tenths the gap collected by teammate Sergio Perez, second, at the end of the third free practice session – some small fears for the orange Red Bull driver may come from‘reliability. In fact, on its RB19 the Milton Keynes team decided to replace the gearbox. The one mounted on car #1 is obviously the second unit in seasonalready at the second GP out of 23 scheduled on the calendar.

Yesterday interventions on Perez’s car

A small alarm bell in terms of reliability for the Austrian team, which however currently remains head and shoulders ahead of the rest of the grid in terms of performance on the track. They had been yesterday component replacements were also carried out on Sergio Perez’s car. The team had replaced the Mexican’s battery, ECUs and – also in that case – the gearbox. In any case, in a season each driver can use up to four different gearboxes on their single-seater before having to serve a penalty on the grid. Obviously it is not excluded that in the next races Verstappen and Perez will be able to use the units replaced here in Jeddah if no problems of any kind are encountered on them.