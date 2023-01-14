It is recess and The Hague Affairs is not here for a while. In the meantime, we’ll tip you episodes that are worth listening to. This week Guus Valk, chief of the political editors and the new host of Haagse Zaken, tips the episode ‘Why Tom-Jan Meeus stops with Haagse Influences’.

On February 4, 2012, the ‘first part of a short series’ was published in NRC: Hague Influences by Tom-Jan Meeus. He would continue for more than ten years. In that time the column grew into a household name, something you had to have read. Out of interest, because you wanted to understand The Hague. For inspiration, because the angle was often different from what you’ve been reading all week. And, from the perspective of administrators and politicians, out of fear, because maybe you were the object this time.

Now, more than a decade later, Tom-Jan stops with Hague Influences. In this Hague Affairs we hear from him why he has been written off about politics. He also gives us an insight into his way of working. And he talks about how the playing field he wrote about week after week has changed in ten years.

Read the first episode of Tom-Jan’s ‘short series’ Haagse Influences here.

