Hague Affairs there is a Christmas break. But do not be sad. We have selected three previous episodes for you, in which we discuss three major themes that will end up on the plate of the next cabinet and that will play a major role in its formation. So that you enter the new political year well prepared.

In the Netherlands, more than 800,000 people live in poverty. At the same time, combating poverty is one of the spearheads of the Rutte IV cabinet, which once appointed the first minister for poverty and set the ambition in the coalition agreement to halve the number of children growing up in poverty in four years. But how do you realize such a great ambition?

In this Hague Affairs we talk about poverty. What exactly are we talking about when we talk about 'poverty'? How has thinking about this shifted over the years? And what can the government do to help citizens? You will hear from Christiaan Pelgrim how political will and (political) reality are still far apart.

Presentation: Guus Valk Guest: Christian Pilgrim Editorial & Production: Iris Verhulsdonk & Vita van Lennep Edit: Pieter Bakker Photo: David van Dam