Hague Affairs is currently on Christmas break. But do not be sad. We have selected three previous episodes for you, in which we discuss three major themes that will end up on the plate of the next cabinet and that will play a major role in its formation. So that you enter the new political year well prepared.

Journalist and healthcare expert Jeroen Wester arranged the care for his uncle Cees for years. And that didn't happen without a fight. Even for him, the healthcare landscape was a bureaucratic maze full of contradictory services and contradictory rules. If finding your way was difficult for him, what is it like for other citizens?

In this Hague Affairs we are talking about Uncle Cees and what his story stands for. You will hear from Jeroen Wester and investigative journalist Derk Stokmans about bureaucratic implementation organizations, a distant government and distrust in citizens. And how those problems can be solved.

Presentation: Guus Valk Guests: Derk Stokmans & Jeroen Wester Editorial & Production: Ignace Schoot & Vita van Lennep Edit: Pieter Bakker Illustration: Bart Nijstad