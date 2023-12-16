This sea has become the scene of several incidents targeting ships, the most recent of which was a Houthi attack that targeted two cargo ships with two missiles, which required the US Navy to send a warship to assist.

The region has witnessed several similar incidents since October 7, and has also witnessed military movements and the arrival of frigates from several countries to protect navigation, while the Houthi group threatened to prevent the passage of ships heading to Israel of any nationality if the food and medicine they need does not enter the Gaza Strip.

How will Washington and its allies respond to Houthi attacks?

Foreign policy and national security expert, Blaise Mistal, speaking to the Sky News Arabia newsroom, said that the United States and its allies responded to the situation by intensifying their military presence in the region to spare ships from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Mistal, who spoke from Washington, added:

The United States intends to create a coalition to deter Houthi attacks in the region.

Iran is violating international laws and supporting terrorist groups in Iraq, Syria and Gaza.

Hamas' violation of international laws by using civilians as cover also justifies international support for Israel to defend itself.

Pro-Iranian militias violate international laws through their terrorist operations in the region.

There is no direct confrontation between Iran and Israel, but rather it fights them through its allies.

The United States, along with its allies, seeks to support stability in the region and confront terrorist organizations in the Red Sea.

Is the Red Sea witnessing a confrontation?

Regarding how serious the United States is in deterring the Houthis from the threats they are exercising against shipping traffic in the region, international relations researcher Sami Al-Murshed told the newsroom:

The matter is extremely important because of the threat these groups pose to the region and international trade.

Eliminating the Houthi presence in the region has become necessary to support and maintain peace and security.

The necessity of confronting the operations of the Iranian-backed Houthi gangs to end instability in the region.

Allowing the Houthis and Iranians to intervene in the region and control a vital waterway such as the Bab al-Mandab Strait is considered international recognition of their policy to continue their actions.

The ability of the international community, led by the United States, to end the chaos and restore stability in the region.

Iranian manipulation of his statements does not serve the security and stability of the region, especially in light of the situation in Gaza.

Iran is not allowed to violate international laws under the pretext of responding to the violations and killings committed in Gaza by Israel.

Iran must abide by international law.

Iran must stop harming Arab countries and seeking hegemony by supporting militias and undermining stability in the region.

The Iranian regime, with these deployed militias, weakened the Arab front and served Israel.

We do not want to replace Israeli occupation with Iranian occupation.

An international force

Hossein Royoran, professor of political science at the University of Tehran, says that the threats facing shipping are not a normal thing, but rather a reaction and expression of anger towards what is happening in Gaza.