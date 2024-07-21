They say they are “aware and repentant” four young people presumed perpetrators of the homophobic attack that took place in the Eur district of Romeagainst two boys but they underline that they “have never been animated by discriminatory intentions or homophobic feelings”. This is what the lawyer of the four young people specifies, the lawyer Annamaria Alterain a note. The lawyer of the four young people, who have filed a brief, also explains that “the dispute arose from an argument over road traffic issues and not over discriminatory issues“.

“They never uttered discriminatory and/or homophobic expressions; nor did they know that the two boys were homosexual.. It should be noted – the note continues – that, although the dispute arose from a disagreement over reasons relating to road traffic and not over discriminatory issues, the four boys are aware and regret having had a decidedly inappropriate and disproportionate reaction to the provocations of the two homosexual boys”.

The four young people “they are not available to be pointed out as responsible for facts other than those that actually occurred, as speciously and artfully put forward by some“.

“This is what the four boys spontaneously reported today to the authorities in charge, to whom they declared the full availability to be subjected to questioning at any time, in order to frame the matter precisely“, concludes the lawyer.