The Russian Defense Ministry stated that it shot down Ukrainian drones over areas including Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk.

Alexei Dyumin, governor of the Tula region, said that one person was injured when an intercepted drone crashed into a residential building.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said: “There was an attempt to launch a major drone attack during the night.”

Russian officials said that several Ukrainian drones were shot down in several areas in the Moscow region.

Kommersant newspaper said that flights were postponed or canceled at major airports in Moscow due to the drone attack.

Ukraine destroys Russian marches

For its part, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Sunday that it had destroyed 8 of the nine attack drones launched by Russia during the night.

There were no immediate reports of damage or the location of the plane that was not shot down.

The attack, which the air force said was launched from the southeast, came a day after what Ukrainian officials said was Russia’s largest drone attack since the war began.

Ukraine has warned in recent weeks that Russia will target critical infrastructure in an air campaign during the winter, as it did last year.