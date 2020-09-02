Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2, its third foldable smartphone with a flexible screen and the second in the Fold lineup. The novelty is better than its predecessor in some respects: the smartphone itself has become thinner, the display diagonal has increased, but there are no radical changes. The gadget will not become popular in the mass market due to its high price – 180 thousand rubles. Analysts predict sales of the device in Russia at the level of 60-70 thousand units per year. In their opinion, the prospects for foldable smartphones in the market depend on the timing of the appearance of more affordable models.

As new

The new smartphone has an external screen of 6.2 inches, while in the first version of the Fold it was 4.6 inches. This option allows you to more fully use the gadget in private mode, for example, watch a video. The inner screen measures 7.6 inches. Samsung Z Fold 2 is thinner than its predecessor: the thickness of the left side is 16.8 mm, the right – 13.8 mm. The device has a 10MP internal and 12MP triple main camera.

The novelty has a Dual Preview function, that is, when shooting on an external and internal screen, what the main camera sees is displayed. This is convenient for selfies, including when taking pictures of yourself from afar, since the smartphone allows you to take pictures with a gesture.

The device supports the App Continuity function, which allows you to continue working with the application if the user has opened the device and switched from one screen to another.

Photo: REUTERS / Samsung Electronics

The device received 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. Battery capacity – 4500 mAh. The novelty is available only in black and bronze colors.

The South Korean company presented its first smartphone with a flexible screen – Galaxy Fold – in February 2019. The new device was announced a year later – on August 5 – at the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. The gadget will go on sale in Russia on September 18, its price will be 180 thousand rubles, Samsung reported.

Very foldable

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is already available for pre-order in MTS, Svyaznoy, Megafon and M.Video-Eldorado, the companies told Izvestia. The new foldable devices belong to the premium price segment. However, with advances in technology, as more affordable models become available, they may become popular. For example, the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell smartphone in the summer of 2020 outpaced some top models from Oppo and Vivo. , noted in the press service of MTS.

Andrey Levykin, director of the Megafon Retail organization, agrees that the gadget will have more fans when the technology for the production of such devices becomes mass and manufacturers can offer a more democratic price.

Photo: REUTERS / Samsung Electronics

Nevertheless, M.Video-Eldorado expects a higher demand for the new product than for the previous model of the same series. This is primarily due to the fact that the start of the Fold was experimental both for the manufacturer and for the audience – then the buyers were looking closely at the new form factor, the press service of the company explained. In the same year, the novelty no longer looks so unusual and can acquire more fans.

Beeline and Xiaomi declined to comment. At the time of publication, Apple and Huawei did not respond to Izvestia’s inquiries.

Without looking back at the past

According to the leading analyst of Mobile Research Group Eldar Murtazin, sales in the Russian Federation of the second model of the line will be at the level of the first Fold – 60-70 thousand units. The analyst noted that Samsung holds more than 90% of the world’s foldable smartphone market. Only Huawei has an analogue – the Mate X model, but it is unfinished, in fact, it is an exhibition model and is sold only in China.

Xiaomi and Apple are also working on similar models, Eldar Murtazin noted. However, in the case of foldable smartphones, it all comes down to the flexible screen technology, which Samsung has been developing for 10 years and spent $ 12 billion on it. Other manufacturers have just started to go in this direction, the expert explained.

The market for folding smartphones will develop, the analyst is sure, since such a form factor is the only way to make a compact device with a large screen that can replace a tablet. According to the forecasts of Eldar Murtazin, in two years, Samsung will have worthy competitors in this market, and in a few years foldable smartphones will fall in price to $ 1.3 thousand apiece (95,940 rubles at the exchange rate of the Central Bank on September 1).

Photo: TASS / Gavriil Grigorov

Foldable phones are a very narrow niche today, represented mostly by Samsung devices, agrees Telecom Daily CEO Denis Kuskov.

However, they do not have exceptional advantages to enter the mass market, they do not solve problems that are beyond the control of simple smartphones, he added. Now these are fashion gadgets that compete only with the top iPhone models.

Such smartphones are usually purchased by those who already have one or two devices of a standard type: geeks, collectors, people of creative professions, bloggers, believes Anton Fomin, a business analyst at the Strategic Development Directorate of Marvel Distribution.

In his opinion, in the future, devices with a flexible screen that open not like a book into a wide tablet, but horizontally, like a clamshell phone 20 years ago, may become in demand. Samsung has a similar model, the Galaxy Z Flip.

Folding devices with a flexible screen are another opportunity for the manufacturer to show technological leadership and occupy new segments, says Arkady Markaryan, an independent expert on the electronics market. However, such gadgets will not gain widespread acceptance, including due to the popularity of ultrabooks and tablets, which are more efficient, he concluded.