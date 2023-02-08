The intention of the Government is to go towards the zero cost of university fees and in 2020 it began a journey in that direction, forcing the communities to return to the prices of 2012, before the appraisal of the Minister of Education of the PP José Ignacio Wert. But this fee reduction agreement affects only the first registrations, the only ones that students who study with scholarships do not pay. In such a way that repeating a subject ―common in courses of extra difficulty, such as the first courses of engineering― becomes something for the rich. The report Public tuition prices: Is it done?, of the Observatory of the University System (OSU) ―made up of professors from the four public universities of Barcelona―, highlights this inequality. In the Balearic Islands, a third registration costs almost 5 times (4.96) more: for an annual subject of 12 credits, between 134 and 241 euros are paid for the first time and between 671 and 1,202 for the third time.

“This economic punishment for repeating subjects is totally atypical in the whole of the European Higher Education Area,” the OSU analysis notes, and “sets up a panorama that is not very consistent or not at all consistent, in which students with few resources You can be trapped in economically difficult situations depending on the level of studies and the autonomous community and it is a dissuasive condition when choosing the studies to pursue.

Vera Sacristán, president of the observatory, recalled at the press conference held this Wednesday that the price difference in the repetitions “shot up with the Wert decree [de 2012, que forzó a las autonomías a subir los precios]”. Observing the European data, Sacristán distinguishes two types of registration: in some countries there is a limitation in the number of calls to make good use of public money, but they cost like the rest; and in other States, where it is not difficult to study, there is a penalty for those who take longer to graduate.

After the price cut of the first registration in the last three years, Catalonia and Madrid continue to be the most expensive ―a Humanities degree costs more than double in Barcelona than in Santiago―, but the difference in rates with the most cheap, that they have not had to modify them. The following calls are another story. All the communities raise the rates, but with different criteria: by the degree of call, the level of experimentalism (practices in laboratories, for example), or they distinguish between degree and master’s degree (professional or not).

Guillem Calvo, 20, studies Mathematics ―the fashionable career for its guaranteed employability― at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. A profile that is far removed from the partying student who rests on his laurels that some politicians describe. He admits that until the race it was enough for him to bring homework up to date and review two or three days before to achieve the best scores. With a 12.7 out of 14 he entered Mathematics and began the massacre of failing students used to receiving honors. Calvo explains that picking up the pace of daily study has been difficult for him, but he is already in third year with some second year subject. He came across Mathematical Analysis, which fails between 15 and 20 people out of 80 enrolled. For the second registration, his parents paid almost 600 euros. Both work and, although they live without great luxuries, the future mathematician is denied the scholarship.

Calvo does not understand why studying Mathematics is so expensive, when there is no experimentalism: just chalk, blackboards, maintenance expenses and the salary of the staff. Mathematical Analysis in the second call, he says, has cost him 3.5 times more than the first. Luckily, he has approved and the nightmare is over.

Only Catalonia and the Valencian Community have systematically reduced all their prices. In this way, a second degree course can cost from 36% more (Aragón) to much more than double (Madrid, 2.34 times). In all the autonomies, the third degree enrollment costs more than twice as much as the first (the smallest multiplying factor is 2.24 and occurs in Galicia, and the largest, 5, in the Balearic Islands). The fourth and successive registrations cost between 2.86 times the price of the first (Galicia) and 6.91 times (Baleares).

Silvia Delgado, 21, studies Veterinary Medicine at the University of Extremadura and, as in the case of Calvo, she needed a very high grade to enter the race. No classmate entered with less than an 11 out of 14. However, there are bone subjects that some students leave for last due to their extreme difficulty. Like many others, she got stuck in Pharmacology, which requires memorizing the name and dosage of many drugs. The second registration cost her 222 euros and she prayed to pass because the third round costs 444 euros. She has drawn a six, but many have fallen by the wayside. “This time the pass rate has been high: 28 out of almost 90 students,” she says.

Extremadura has the fourth lowest rates in Spain for first enrollment and the student who achieves an average of 8 does not pay the enrollment fee for the following course. Delgado praises this measure, but believes that the Administrations should take more care of those who fail despite the effort and change the evaluation system, so that it is not so rote. “Sometimes they fail with a 4.8. What difference is there in 0.2 more points and what are the consequences? There is a lack of empathy, ”he reflects. The future veterinarian has friends who will take longer to finish their studies than her, because they cannot afford not passing 80% of the credits to keep the scholarship and they are more conservative when signing up for subjects.

In the case of qualifying masters ―mandatory to practice as a lawyer, secondary school teacher, health psychologist or in some engineering, 10% of official postgraduate courses―, the situation is even more uneven, although it is not usual for graduates to repeat subjects . Repeating can cost from 38% more (Galicia) the first time, to much more than triple in Castilla y León (3.62 times). And in the non-qualifying postgraduate courses (only taken to learn, 90% of the total of the officers), more of the same. “It does not seem justified —nor is it in accordance with current law— that the prices of master’s degrees depend on whether or not they qualify for the exercise of a regulated profession in Spain, since this has nothing to do with the ‘cost of the service,'” complaint in the study of the OSU.

