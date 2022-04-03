Turin – Inter wins, but as in every Italian derby there is no lack of controversy.

The Nerazzurri return to conquer the Allianz Stadium ten years after the last time, it is decisive a penalty from Calhanoglu made to repeat by Irrati for the 1-0 final. Juve recriminates for two hit woods, one for time with Chiellini and Zakaria, and for some referee decision that did not convince Allegri and the boys of him. The Juventus coach throws all three of his ‘punters’, in attack there are Dybala, Morata and Vlahovic: after the earthquake due to the announcement of the non-renewal of the contract, the Argentine starts the holder together with the Spaniard and the Serbian.

In the unpublished 4-2-3-1 bianconero there is space for Cuadrado high outside, with Locatelli and Rabiot a pair of midfielders in front of the defensive quartet made up of Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini and Alex Sandro. Inzaghi recovers De Vrij but only for the bench, and together with Skriniar and Bastoni plays D’Ambrosio.

Lautaro has recovered from Covid and forms the tandem alongside Dzeko, in midfield he directs Brozovic with Barella and Calhanoglu inside and Dumfries and Perisic on the lanes. Before the kick-off of Irrati, the Italian-Brazilian artist Gaia and the Ukrainian singer Kateryna Pavlenko sing “Imagine” from the midfield circle as a message of peace for the war in Ukraine and excite the 40 thousand of the Stadium, finally returned to 100% of the capacity. Szczesny, married to a Ukrainian woman ,. he doesn’t hold back the tears. High rhythms and contrasts to the limit, the Italian derby immediately gets to the heart with a warning to Lautaro (cautioned, he will miss Verona) for a kick in the face of Locatelli. Juve has a different attitude than the Nerazzurri, after eight minutes the hosts close to the advantage: Handanovic messes up badly, Chiellini does not take advantage of it and clumsily hits the crossbar from a few meters. Inzaghi’s team suffers from the agonist charge of the bianconeri, Morata first does not take advantage of Vlahovic’s cross and then gets a shot without fail. Locatelli raises the white flag for a pain in his knee and comes out crying replaced by Zakaria, then in the final the referee Irrati becomes the protagonist. Thanks to the Var, he sees a foul in the three-way contact Morata-Alex Sandro-Dumfries and whistles the penalty, Szczesny hypnotizes Calhanoglu but after a carom between De Ligt and Danilo the ball ends up in the net. Goal canceled, indeed we have to repeat: everyone protest and Allegri throws off his jacket, then the duel between the Turkish and the Pole is won by the Inter who thus signs the 1-0 during a maxi-recovery of almost ten minutes overall. Juve continues to attack even in the second half, Inzaghi tries to change by inserting Darmian and Correa.

The Nerazzurri wall trembles on Vlahovic’s right and especially on Zakaria’s blow from distance, Handanovic’s deviation is decisive for the ball to land on the post.

In the end there is also space for Vidal, who was whistled by his former fans, while Allegri tries the assault by throwing Kean into the fray. Dybala has a free kick from his “tile” but kicks in the curve, Juve protest for the falls of Vlahovic and De Ligt in the penalty area. At the triple whistle Inter’s joy bursts, who returns to win after two consecutive draws and resumes the race for the Scudetto. For Juve, on the other hand, the very last hopes for tricolor are finally extinguished, but fourth place remains solid with a five-point advantage over Roma.

