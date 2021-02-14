Another earthquake struck the Japanese prefecture of Fukushima. The magnitude was 5.2, reports RIA News.

According to the Main Meteorological Agency of Japan, the tremors were recorded at 16:31 (10:31 Moscow time). The source of the earthquake was at a depth of 50 km under water. There is no tsunami threat.

It is noted that tremors of up to 4 points were also felt in Miyagi Prefecture.

We will remind, on the eve of tremors were recorded in the Pacific Ocean northeast of Fukushima Prefecture. A magnitude of 7.1 was originally reported, but has since been increased to 7.3. As a result, at least 124 people were injured.

The Russian embassy noted that no information was received about the injured Russians.