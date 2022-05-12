A team of scholars of theHospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and the Center for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) revealed, in recent research, that repeated sequences of DNA in the genome may contribute to the risk of incurring the schizophrenia.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry.

Repeated DNA sequences in the genome and correlation with schizophrenia

Repeating DNA sequences in the tandem genome are a class of DNA sequences in which two or more nucleotides, known as the building blocks of DNA, are repeated next to each other. Sometimes these repetitions can expand as they are passed from one generation to the next. As repeating sequences of DNA expand, the likelihood that a gene will break down increases.

In the scientific community, repeated tandem expansions are known to contribute to more than 50 conditions, including Huntington’s disease. Yes, they have less information on the role of these tandem repeats in a complex disorder such as schizophrenia, which is affected by the effects of many variants in different genes.

Led by Dr. Ryan Yuenscientist in the program Genetics & Genome Biology by SickKidsand the doctor Anne Bassettsenior scientist at CAMH And University Health Network, pointed out that people with schizophrenia have a high number of rare repeated tandem expansions that are not typically found in the general population. These repeating tandem DNA sequences are located close to genes, and often alongside other genetic variants, which are known to be associated with schizophrenia.

As part of the study, the team found that the expansions were also present in the sequenced genomes of individuals with a family history of schizophrenia.

“This is the first time that these rare repeat expansions have been evaluated at the genome level in schizophrenia. Our results suggest that repeated tandem expansions are an important class of variants that contribute to the risk of schizophrenia “Yuen said.

Tandem repeats are generally found in non-coding DNA, which means their function is unclear and can be difficult for researchers to study.. The scientists used a novel computational approach developed by Yuen and his team at SickKids to search and find rare DNA sequence repeats in the tandem genome across the entire genome of 257 adults with schizophrenia carefully evaluated by the team. The researchers then compared the data with the genomes of 225 individuals without psychiatric conditions and with a cohort of more than 2,500 individuals from 1,000 Genomes Projectan international database of genomes.

Thanks to the new research, it was possible to discover that repeated tandem expansions contribute to synapse dysfunction, where neurons connect and communicate with each other in the brain, possibly disrupting the process of regulation of associated genes.

The study is a consequence of other recently published past studies that have addressed other factors contributing to the risk of schizophrenia, one that identified common variant regions and the second that focused on rare protein-altering variants.

"We have found that genes with repeated tandem expansions overlap with other discoveries we are seeing in the field. Our study helps fill some of the gaps in our knowledge and highlights the important function of synaptic functions in schizophrenia, as well as the complex way in which schizophrenia is affected by different types of genetic variants.Explained Yuen, whose team previously used the same approach to link repeating DNA sequences in the tandem genome in autism spectrum disorder.

Bassett says the findings provide further evidence for the array of genetic risks underlying schizophrenia and related psychiatric disorders.

“Given the biological complexity of schizophrenia, we hope that our findings, in combination with other recent field studies, can be used to further advance understanding of this disorder as a brain disease to help destigmatize the disease.Bassett said. “These findings are an important step forward for the future of schizophrenia research ”.

Yuen specified that new research with a larger cohort size is needed to further characterize the role of rare tandem repeats in the condition.