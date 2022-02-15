Repeated bouts of vomiting revealed that a 12-year-old boy had a brain tumor, after undergoing multiple medical examinations at Tawam Hospital, a “SEHA” facility, which showed that he had medulloblastoma (a cancerous tumor that spreads mainly in the central nervous system).

Sultan’s journey with the disease began when his mother took him to several pediatricians to receive treatment for vomiting episodes, but they were not able to provide an accurate diagnosis of his condition. He also underwent a colonoscopy, but he did not provide clear results about his condition.

His suffering continued until he began complaining of headaches and convulsions that made him unconscious, so he was taken to the nearest hospital, and the doctors conducted a CT scan for him, which confirmed the presence of a tumor in his brain.

After he was immediately transferred to Tawam Hospital, he underwent an operation to remove the tumor, after which a course of radiotherapy began.

The child continued the treatment plan in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, a SEHA facility, by taking doses of chemotherapy, while continuing the examination via magnetic resonance imaging. Pictures confirmed his full recovery.

The latest MRI showed no evidence of a tumor, which means the cancer has not spread to other parts of his body.

Head of the Department of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Dr. Nasser Al-Zein, said that the most common types of cancers in children include leukemia, brain cancer, lymphoma and solid tumors.

He added that according to the World Health Organization, about 400,000 children and adolescents under the age of 19 are diagnosed with cancer every year, noting that “the main factor in combating and treating the disease is its timely diagnosis.”

Sultan’s mother said, “We were very shocked when we first heard the news. Everything happened very quickly. Sultan underwent surgery a few days after discovering the tumor, and we were still in a state of shock.”

She thanked the members of the medical and surgical teams for saving her son’s life, and for their commitment, dedication and optimism throughout the treatment journey.

Childhood cancer differs from adult cancer in the extent to which it is treatable. In high-income countries, where comprehensive and advanced services are generally available, more than 80% of children with cancer are treated, while in low- and middle-income countries, less than 30% are cured.

It may be difficult to know cancer in children, because early symptoms are ignored, or attributed to many common diseases and injuries, and the child often gets sick or has bumps or bruises that hide the early symptoms of cancer, so it is important to examine him if he shows any abnormal symptoms in a way continuous, such as:

• An unusual swelling or bump.

• Unexplained pallor and loss of energy.

• Ease of bruising and bleeding.

• Constant pain in one area of ​​the body.

• lameness.

• An unexplained fever or illness that does not go away.

• Headache accompanied by nausea and vomiting.

• Sudden changes in the eye or vision.

• Sudden unexplained weight loss.



