Determined to make the coronavirus vaccination campaign the election campaign center, the Government put together a communication plan for its officials to communicate the progress in the immunization plan and face criticism from the opposition for the response to the pandemic that the Casa Rosada organized.

This Monday, the Government distributed in the WhatsApp groups of the ministers and spokesmen of the Executive Power a text entitled “Vaccination Plan for ministers and officials in interviews“As there are no doubts about what the officials have to do with the orders that follow, the second line of the shipment says, in capital letters:”REPEAT, REPEAT AND REPEAT“.

What the recipients of the score must reiterate when they speak in public, as ordered by the Casa Rosada, is a series of data and statements from ministers on the response to the pandemic.

Among the figures, the text mentions that “more than 14,500,000 people have already been vaccinated with one dose“and that” more than 20 million doses and more than 18 million applied“.

Also included are two public statements by officials which, according to the text, should serve as the axis of the ministers’ appearances in front of the press. One is from Santiago Cafiero, Chief of staff. “It is the the largest vaccination campaign in our history that we have all been carrying out together ”, are the quoted texts from the coordinating minister.

The other is from the Minister of Health, Carla vizzotti, and is intended to respond to complaints from the opposition, which recall that in thousands of cases the stipulated deadlines for applying the second doses have already expired. “No dose of any vaccine expires. The first dose generates almost 80 percent of immunity and the second dose completes it and gives it more duration”, is the last minute text selected from the head of the Health Portfolio that this Tuesday will lead a new press conference at the Casa Rosada The Executive is awaiting the shipment of second doses of Sputnik V.

The presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini He sought to bring reassurance and declared last week that the originally planned schemes will be completed. At the bottom, the possibility of replacing the second doses of the Russian vaccine with the one made by the Chinese laboratory begins to sound Cansino Biologics, approved by ANMAT. The Government has a contract ready. “There is no analysis to support it but it is an alternative in situations of scarcity, since it has the same component as the second dose of Sputnik,” said the infectologist days ago Eduardo Lopez, who advises the Casa Rosada.

The official quotes and numbers that circulated by chat represent a indispensable input for ministers who, by order of the President, they should start defending the management of the Executive at all levels in the face of the electoral campaign.

The vaccination plan is the main pillar of the ruling party in the electoral race, which by order of Alberto Fernández will command Cafiero, and which begins to pick up speed; the other axes revolve around the work public, tax relief and the unity of the Frente de Todos.

This Sunday 1,139,000 doses of Astrazeneca and 768,000 of Sinopharm arrived. In the week they will complete a total of 4 million doses. “In the last 30 days they were vaccinated 7,600,000 people. Historical record”, Reads the official dossier sent by WhatsApp.

Comparisons with other countries, a constant in the President’s public statements at the beginning of the pandemic, which caused friction with other governments, also have their place in the official document. “This week almost 25 million doses will be reached, with Argentina remaining in the podium of the Latin American countries in terms of doses received”, Underlines the text to which he had access Clarion.

In the same document it is emphasized that the local production of vaccines has already begun, both by Astrazeneca in association with Grupo Insud de Hugo Sigman like the Sputnik V that the laboratory makes Richmond in its plant in Pilar and that the production of almost 500 thousand doses of Sputnik V.

Between the twelve milestones of the vaccination campaign distributed by the officials in charge of the official communication, the fact is that the 24 provinces have already started aiimmunize people who are not part of the population at riskor, objective achieved before the start of winter, another outstanding element.

“Without the vaccine it is not possible, with the vaccine it is not enough“, reiterate in Balcarce 50. That is why they bet, in addition to polarization with Mauricio Macri, to what the economic reactivation be another of the axes of the electoral campaign, leveraged by the success of the vaccination plan, as the internal communication of the Executive makes explicit. “If this acceleration of the Vaccination Plan continues, the add openings to activities that were suspended and / or prohibited in the coming months”, Concludes an excerpt highlighted in bold. In the Government they seek to order the official speech.