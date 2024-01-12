In St. Petersburg, a funeral service worker tried to strangle his boss in a morgue

In St. Petersburg, a 40-year-old funeral service worker tried to strangle his boss in the building of a medical institution. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the city’s National Guard.

According to the department, a verbal conflict between a man and his 37-year-old boss began on the morning of Friday, January 12. During the altercation, the employee attacked the woman, grabbed her by the neck and began to choke her. The National Guard arrived at the scene and detained the attacker at the scene and took him to the police department. He had previously been convicted of robbery, theft and causing grievous and minor bodily harm. After the incident, the victim went to the medical center for medical help.

As clarified “Fontanka”, the incident occurred in the morgue building on Vavilov Street. Both parties to the conflict are employees of an organization providing funeral services.

