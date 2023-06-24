The Emirates Foundation for School Education has announced the schedule for re-examinations for students from grades 4 to 12 in public and private public education schools applying the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, for those who did not achieve the lowest end in any subject, within the subjects of group A at the end of the academic year.

Examinations are applied on paper for the fourth grade, while they are applied electronically for grades from the fifth to the 12th. In the re-examination, the student is granted the minimum final grade in the event that the degree obtained is greater than the minimum final grade of the subject, and it starts from the sixth day until the 12th of next July.

The institution identified 11 directions for the application of re-examinations, including that the re-examination be applied to grades 4 to 12 for students who did not achieve the lowest end in any academic subject within the subjects of group A at the end of the academic year, and the student is granted the re-examination with the lowest end mark if the grade is Its quotient is greater than the degree of the minor end of the subject.

The tests are applied on paper for the fourth grade, through real attendance at the school, and they are applied electronically for grades five to 12, through real school attendance for all students in public and private education schools applying the curriculum of the Ministry of Education. Students of the 12th grade enrolled in private education schools also submit All their exams are in government general education schools, under the supervision and joint coordination with the coordinators of the school branches.

And the conditions specified that it is allowed to apply for the exam (remotely) for those with acceptable and satisfactory excuses from outside and inside the country, care centers and other cases, after obtaining the approval of the support coordinator in the school branch, for grades from the fifth to the 12th, and as for the fourth grade, it is allowed to apply for the exam. Remotely in special cases, such as sick cases and those with excuses, and according to the lists approved by the school branches.

The Foundation stressed the importance of bringing the student’s computers to the school during the exam period, and students must adhere to the school uniform. One hour after the start of the exam.

two terms

The Emirates Foundation for School Education set the exams in two periods, the first period from 8:30 to 10:30 in the morning, and the second period from 11 until one in the afternoon, while one exam period was set on Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 in the morning.

