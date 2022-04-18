A judge in Florida, in the United States, revoked this Monday the national order that requires the use of face masks on board planes and other means of public transportation, as well as airports and stations, considering that the federal health authorities exceeded their authority.

(Read here: USA announces a virtual world summit on covid-19)

Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, nominated by former President Donald Trump for the district court in Tampa (Florida), considered that the order of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English) “exceeds legal authority” of this national public health agency of the United States.

The federal government had recently renewed this obligation to wear masks on public transport until at least May 3.

In the magistrate’s opinion, the CDC did not justify its decision properly and failed to comply with the procedures.

(You may be interested in: The curious mistake of Joe Biden in North Carolina)

The Government had extended on April 13 and for two more weeks the mandatory use of masks in all transport networks. The measure was revoked.

The lawsuit was brought by two Tampa women, Ana Carolina Daza and Sarah Pope, along with the nonprofit Health Freedom Defense Fund, which advocates for “bodily autonomy.” and sees it as illegal to force people to wear masks and get tested for covid-19.



The Government had extended on April 13 and for two more weeks the mandatory use of masks in all transport networks, in the midst of a resurgence of the covid-19 pandemic caused by the BA.2 subvariant.

(In other news: ‘There is a deliberate dismantling of democracy in Latin America’)

Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle considered that the order of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English) “exceeds legal authority”

The mandatory use of masks ordered by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)which applies to planes, airports, buses and railways, was due to expire on April 18.

The United States Government had seen how the pressure to suspend this measure increased after at the end of March the directors of the ten main airlines in the country with international flights asked President Joe Biden in a letter to repeal that order since it lacked “sense in the current health context”.

And at the end of March, a score of states with Republican leaders had filed a lawsuit against the federal government to annul the order to wear masks on public transport.

The federal rule allowed fines to be applied to passengers who refuse to wear masks on their trips, and those penalties range from $500 to $3,000 for repeat offenders.

EFE

More news