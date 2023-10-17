Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/10/2023 – 21:42

Repatriated Brazilians have tried to remove the image of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) from the rescue operation in the Middle East, attributing the action to other politicians. Since the attack by the terrorist group Hamas on Israel, on the 7th, 916 people have been removed from the conflict region by the federal government, on trips organized by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.

Until this Monday, the 16th, five Brazilian Air Force (FAB) flights brought Brazilians, most of them tourists, to the country. The government is also leading the exit from the war zone through commercial flights.

Pastor Felippe Valadão, leader of the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, one of those rescued in Israel, stated that Lula “has nothing to do” with his repatriation. He returned to the country last Wednesday, the 11th, on a commercial flight. Valadão had been trapped with a group of 103 faithful in Jerusalem.

A supporter of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Valadão stated in worship and on social media that the person responsible for his rescue was federal deputy Áureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ).

“I want to publicly thank the person responsible for activating the FAB. There are people out there thinking that Lula is doing this, but that’s not the case. The person who is responsible for this is deputy Áureo”, said the pastor on social media.

Another Brazilian attributed the rescue in Tel Aviv to the mayor of Sorocaba, Rodrigo Maganhato (Republicans), an ally of the former president. “Thank God we left. FAB put our name on the list thanks to Mayor Rodrigo Maganhato and his team from Sorocaba,” he said in an interview with TV Globo. The woman, who was doing religious tourism in Jerusalem, returned to Brazil on the first flight organized by the government.

The first plane sent by the FAB to rescue Brazilians in Israel arrived in Brasília in the early hours of the 11th, four days after the first attack by the terrorist group Hamas against Israeli territory. The operation was conducted jointly between Itamaraty and the Ministry of Defense and also included five other aircraft. With a new flight scheduled for Wednesday, the 18th, more than a thousand Brazilians will have been repatriated.

The rescue operation received praise from Bolsonaro’s advisor, Fabio Wajngarten, who congratulated Lula’s Defense Minister, without mentioning the president. “As a Brazilian and a Jew, I recognize and thank the impeccable performance of the Minister of Defense, José Múcio – and the FAB – who efficiently commands the repatriation of Brazilians who were in Israel, as already occurred in the Russia-Ukraine conflict”, he stated on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

The conflict between Hamas and Israel resulted in the deaths of three Brazilians: Ranani Nidejelski Glazer (24), Bruna Valeanu (24) and Karla Stelzer Mendes (41). As shown by the Estadãoa daughter and granddaughter of Brazilians, the young Tchelet Fishbein Za’arur (or Celeste as the family calls her in Portuguese), aged 18, is in the hands of terrorists after being kidnapped on the 7th. According to Israel, around 150 people are held hostage in Gaza.