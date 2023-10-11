1st FAB plane, with 211 passengers, arrived in Brasília in the early hours of this Wednesday (11.Oct)
The first Brazilians rescued from Israel arrived in Brazil in the early hours of this Wednesday (11.Oct.2023). In an interview with journalists at Brasília Airport, they reported the terror amid the bombings, frustrated attempts to leave the region, plans to stock up on food and details about the rescue carried out by the FAB (Brazilian Air Force).
Producer Gleik Max said that, when the bombings began, he bought plane tickets to Istanbul, Turkey, and Bucharest, Romania, but the flights were cancelled. “When the FAB plan came, we were extremely relieved”, he stated. “If it weren’t for that, we would have no other solution”.
According to Max, with the guidance of a local guide, he even planned to stock up on food. “This imminence that at any moment a bomb will go off, the building will fall, someone will kidnap you… this is very frustrating”, he added.
Pastor Valdir Alves Reis said he was with 62 Brazilians in northern Israel, in the Galilee region, when the war began. They spent 1 day traveling to Jerusalem, where they witnessed bombs exploding. “The biggest turmoil is happening at the airport. Many people want to return and sometimes there is no flight for everyone“, said.
Reis praised the work of the Brazilian embassy in Israel. According to him, communications were established through text messages.
UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT
Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades. The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.
Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine, with a Sunni orientation. It has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian people, who mostly live in poor areas with precarious infrastructure, but the organization is best known for its armed wing, which fights for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip.
The group took power in the region in 2007, after winning elections against the political and military organization Fatah in 2006.
The region has been the scene of conflicts since the last century. There are records of offensives in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021 between Israel and Hamas, in addition to the 1st Arab-Israeli War (1948), the Suez Crisis (1956), the 6-Day War (1967), 1st Intifada (1987) and 2nd Intifada (2000). Understand more here.
Frictions in the region began after the UN (United Nations) divided Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories, with the intention of creating a Jewish State. However, Arabs refused the division, claiming to have been left with land with the least resources.
ATTACK ON ISRAEL
Hamas, a radical Islamic group with a Sunni orientation, carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (7.Oct). Israel declared war against Hamas and began a series of retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that borders Israel and is governed by Hamas.
Hamas’ attacks have so far been concentrated in the south and center of Israel. If Hezbollah makes new advances on the border with Lebanon, a new focus of combat could be established in the north of Israel.
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht stated that the country “look to the North” and who expects Hezbollah “Don’t make the mistake of joining [ao Hamas]”.
Learn more about the war in Israel:
- the extremist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7 and claimed responsibility for the attacks the following day;
- around 2,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip. Extremists have also infiltrated Israeli cities – there are reports of kidnappings of soldiers and civilians;
- Israel responded with bombings of targets in the Gaza Strip;
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared (8.Oct) war on Hamas and spoke of destroying the group;
- world leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks – Jewish entities did the same;
- Iran and the extremist group Hezbollah celebrated Hamas’ action – find out what it’s like inside the tunnels used by Hezbollah on the border between Lebanon and Israel;
- Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, determined on Monday (Oct 9) a “complete siege” to the Gaza Strip. According to the UN, action is prohibited by international humanitarian law;
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared the conflict to the war in Ukraine. He stated that Hamas is a “terrorist organization”, while Russia can be considered a “Terrorist State”;
- Lula called the Hamas attacks “terrorism”but relativized the episode;
- the Israeli Embassy in Brazil called Hamas “branch” of the Iranian regime;
- Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate, also spoke and appealed for peace;
- Bolsonaro (PL) repudiated the attacks and associated Hamas with Lula;
- Itamaraty confirmed the deaths of 2 Brazilians; a 3rd person is missing;
- UNDERSTAND – find out what Hamas is and the history of the conflict with Israel;
- ANALYSIS – conflict is between Iran and Israel and the potential for escalation is uncertain;
- OPINION – uncertain days for the oil market, writes Adriano Pires;
- PHOTOS AND VIDEOS – see images of the war in special playlist of Power360 on Youtube.
