1st FAB plane, with 211 passengers, arrived in Brasília in the early hours of this Wednesday (11.Oct)

The first Brazilians rescued from Israel arrived in Brazil in the early hours of this Wednesday (11.Oct.2023). In an interview with journalists at Brasília Airport, they reported the terror amid the bombings, frustrated attempts to leave the region, plans to stock up on food and details about the rescue carried out by the FAB (Brazilian Air Force).

Producer Gleik Max said that, when the bombings began, he bought plane tickets to Istanbul, Turkey, and Bucharest, Romania, but the flights were cancelled. “When the FAB plan came, we were extremely relieved”, he stated. “If it weren’t for that, we would have no other solution”.

According to Max, with the guidance of a local guide, he even planned to stock up on food. “This imminence that at any moment a bomb will go off, the building will fall, someone will kidnap you… this is very frustrating”, he added.

Pastor Valdir Alves Reis said he was with 62 Brazilians in northern Israel, in the Galilee region, when the war began. They spent 1 day traveling to Jerusalem, where they witnessed bombs exploding. “The biggest turmoil is happening at the airport. Many people want to return and sometimes there is no flight for everyone“, said.

Reis praised the work of the Brazilian embassy in Israel. According to him, communications were established through text messages.

UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT

Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades. The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.

Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine, with a Sunni orientation. It has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian people, who mostly live in poor areas with precarious infrastructure, but the organization is best known for its armed wing, which fights for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip.

The group took power in the region in 2007, after winning elections against the political and military organization Fatah in 2006.

The region has been the scene of conflicts since the last century. There are records of offensives in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021 between Israel and Hamas, in addition to the 1st Arab-Israeli War (1948), the Suez Crisis (1956), the 6-Day War (1967), 1st Intifada (1987) and 2nd Intifada (2000). Understand more here.

Frictions in the region began after the UN (United Nations) divided Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories, with the intention of creating a Jewish State. However, Arabs refused the division, claiming to have been left with land with the least resources.

ATTACK ON ISRAEL

Hamas, a radical Islamic group with a Sunni orientation, carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (7.Oct). Israel declared war against Hamas and began a series of retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that borders Israel and is governed by Hamas.

Hamas’ attacks have so far been concentrated in the south and center of Israel. If Hezbollah makes new advances on the border with Lebanon, a new focus of combat could be established in the north of Israel.

Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht stated that the country “look to the North” and who expects Hezbollah “Don’t make the mistake of joining [ao Hamas]”.

