In Vladivostok, on the Nekrasovsky overpass this summer, repair work will begin again. A year later, they plan to complete the sidewalks, repair the expansion joints that have become unusable, and also install a new barrier fence. Last year’s contractor did not meet 30% of the terms of the contract.

The head of the city, Oleg Gumenyuk, stressed that funds are provided for the completion of the repair of the Nekrasovsky overpass, the object needs to be commissioned this year, they said. IA PrimaMedia at the city hall.

“This is an important artery of the city. The pedestrian part of the overpass is used by many townspeople and the passage must be safe, ”Gumenyuk said, adding also about the need to repair worn-out expansion joints. In May, it is planned to announce a new auction for the search for a contractor.

In Vladivostok, a section of Vatutin Street will be repaired this year under the Safe and High-Quality Highway National Project. We are talking about a segment from the intersection with Strelkovaya Street to Neibut. The contractor will have to rehabilitate storm water, utilities and roadbed, as well as apply markings and connect traffic lights. The maximum contract value will be 18.32 million rubles. It is planned to complete the renovation by August 30, 2021.