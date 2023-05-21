Repair shop | The party born in the split of the basic Finns plans to end its activities

The board of the Repair Shop founded in 2017 under the name Blue Future proposes to terminate the association.

Basic Finns Korjausliike, born as a result of the 2017 break-up, which was founded at the time under the name Blue Future, is now coming to the end of the road.

The board of the repair shop will propose to the members’ meeting in June the termination of the association’s activities, the chairman of the party Petri Roininen says in the announcement.

The Correctional Movement was removed from the party register this spring after it was left without MPs in both this year’s and 2019’s parliamentary elections.

Party was founded in 2017 after the former chairman of Basic Finns Timo Soini and 19 other MPs of the party had resigned from the parliamentary group of fundamental Finns.

The party originally founded under the name Sininen veluviusus was left without a single member of parliament in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

In 2022, the party changed its name to Korjausliike.

The party did not manage to get MP seats in the 2023 parliamentary elections either.

In the press release, Roininen says that the Repair Shop team has done a lot of work in building the party’s policy and brand in recent years.

“However, the threshold to the parliament turned out to be too high for a party operating without party support, and this fact is not going to change at all,” Roininen says.