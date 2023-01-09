TASS: repair and restoration of the special purpose submarine AS-31 “Losharik” will be completed in 2024

The repair and restoration of the AS-31 Losharik special-purpose nuclear submarine (NPS) is planned to be completed in 2024. This is reported TASS with reference to a source close to the military-industrial complex.

The source noted that a new reactor core was loaded on the nuclear submarine. Also, Losharik is installing and adjusting the latest sonar, navigation and special equipment to replace the destroyed or damaged in a fire.

“The work is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2024, after which the device will be tested over the next year,” he said. The source also stressed that the titanium hull of the nuclear submarine was not damaged in the fire, which will provide the AS-31 with the previous maximum immersion depth. According to him, the depth of immersion may be slightly reduced “to avoid possible risks.”

The agency emphasizes that it does not have official confirmation of this information.

In July, 19FortyFive columnist Harrison Kass noted that the AC-31 was tested at a depth that is almost three times the maximum diving depth of American Los Angeles-class submarines.

In March 2021, a TASS source reported that specialists from the Zvyozdochka Ship Repair Center had completed unloading the core of the AS-31 nuclear reactor.