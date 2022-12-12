Home page politics

The combat mission in Ukraine has left its mark on the weapons delivered from Germany. These are to be serviced in Slovakia.

Kiev/Washington/Kosice – A new repair center has been put into operation near the Slovakian border with Ukraine. Large weapons that have been worn out or damaged during battles in Ukraine, such as the Panzerhaubitze 2000, are repaired there. The German tank builder Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) is in charge of this.

The base has started operations, said Brigadier General Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine special staff in the Defense Ministry, on Sunday (December 11) of the German Press Agency in the city of Kosice in eastern Slovakia. The legal basis for the “hub”, which is located within a barracks area near the town of Michalovce, is an intergovernmental agreement between Slovakia and the federal government. The weapons were last serviced in Lithuania.

Maintenance center for the Ukraine: weapon systems should be kept operational at all times

The repair center is urgently needed because the wear and tear of the weapons during combat use is considerable due to the high rate of fire, as experts have determined using the Panzerhaubitze 2000 as an example. The weapon systems are therefore used at the limit of resilience “and beyond”. A technical maintenance service like in peacetime could not be maintained under the intensity of the fighting.

Germany has so far handed over 14 self-propelled howitzers 2000, five Mars multiple rocket launchers and 30 Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. Seven more Gepard tanks are to be delivered. In addition, 50 armored personnel carriers of the Dingo type were handed over. In a first step, the repair work is concentrating on this military device, with weapons from other manufacturers being handed over to the Ukraine from Germany.

Support for Ukraine: US President Joe Biden pledges further aid to Kiev

US President Joe Biden has meanwhile pledged further support to Ukraine in the fight against Russia. In a phone call with his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden promised that the United States would continue to help the attacked country defend itself against the Russian aggressor. This was announced by the White House on Sunday evening (local time) in Washington.

Biden backed his statements with recent US pledges in the area of ​​military aid and to rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure. At the same time, he emphasized that he wanted to hold Russia accountable for its war crimes and ask the Kremlin to pay for its aggression. In the conversation, Biden also welcomed Zelenskyj’s “openness to a just peace based on the basic principles enshrined in the UN Charter”.