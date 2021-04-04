The Sharjah Citizen Family Registration Committee, affiliated to the Department of Statistics and Community Development, held a meeting at the Sharjah Municipality headquarters, headed by Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Sharjah Executive Council, head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, with the aim of reorganizing family restrictions and updating them to match them with administrative divisions The new emirate.

The meeting discussed the general plan to reorganize the registration of citizens of the emirate and the process of redistributing them to 10 towns, according to the decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, regarding the regulation of the registration of the families of citizens, namely Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Abu Musa, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Al Madam, Dibba and Maliha And Al-Hamriyah and Al-Bataih, and they reviewed the mechanism of transferring restrictions and amending conditions in accordance with these administrative divisions.

The meeting discussed the coordination mechanism with government agencies in the emirate to ensure that the reorganization of citizens’ registration of their records in those entities was not affected, and Salem bin Darwish was appointed as the committee’s secretary.

It is noteworthy that the Committee for Organizing the Registration of the Families of Citizens in the Emirate is a temporary committee formed with the aim of reorganizing the registration of the families of citizens and updating it to match it with the current status of the administrative divisions.





