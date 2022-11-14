The transformation of the embassy of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) into a representative office has begun in Moscow. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Natalya Nikonorova on Monday, November 14.

“At the moment, measures are being taken to reorganize the embassy into a representative office of the DPR in the city of Moscow, since the activity of representative offices of subjects in the capital is a common practice for the Russian Federation,” she said in an interview with TASS.

On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal constitutional law on the admission of the DPR, the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation.

According to the law, residents of these regions are recognized as Russian citizens from the day they join the Russian Federation.

Before that, from 23 to 27 September, referendums were held in the liberated territories for joining Russia. According to the CEC, according to the results of processing 100% of ballots, 99.23% of citizens voted for integration with Russia in the DPR, and 98.42% of voters in the LPR. In the Kherson region, the changes were supported by 87.05%, and in the Zaporozhye region – 93.11%.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

