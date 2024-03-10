The Abu Dhabi City Municipality announced the reopening of all parks and beaches in Abu Dhabi to receive the public, starting today, Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi Municipality wished members of the public the best times in Abu Dhabi’s entertainment facilities.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City announced the temporary closure of the parks and beaches of Abu Dhabi City, as a result of the expected unstable weather conditions and fluctuations, and to preserve the safety of community members. announces #AbuDhabi_City_Municipality Announced the reopening of all parks and beaches in Abu Dhabi to receive the public, starting today, Sunday, March 10, 2024.

We hope you have the best times at Marafiq #Abu Dhabi Entertainment pic.twitter.com/LA0KrFXT56