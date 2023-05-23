L’Emilia Romagnaafter the devastating floodtry to restart and in the early hours of the morning of Wednesday 23 May 2023 all the lanes of the 200 kilometers of the network managed by Highways for Italy in Emilia Romagna. A motorcade reopened at traffic also the three lanes of the A14 between Faenza and Forlì.

Reopening of the motorway in Emilia Romagna

Worth mentioning is the important reopening of the motorway in Emilia Romagna after the disastrous flood. The Society in this emergency has deployed further 600 men in support of the Bologna garrison, workers from the Branch offices of ASPI in Bologna, Milan, Florence and Pescarathe subsidiary Amplia, as well as the contractors.

The section of the A14 in Emilia Romagna restored after the flood

About 160 vehiclesin restoration activities carried out at night (including 120 trucks, 5 excavators, 3 bituminous conglomerate plants available 24 hours a day, 2 tankers and 2 crane trucks).

Emilia-Romagna donations IBAN

Restoration of roads in Emilia Romagna after the flood

The work plan for the restoration of the road system in Emilia Romagna envisaged in an initial recognition phase the mapping of water disturbances and infrastructure inspection activities.

The A14 motorway flooded

Then, thanks to the teams of Amplia, the Group’s construction company, the construction sites were started up, also operating at night, necessary both to redevelop approximately 3 thousand meters of new jersey barrier traffic divider and 10 km of lateral barrier, and for the restoration of 50,000 m2 of pavement, 30 km of fences, the sound-absorbing barriers located at km 72 south of the A14, in addition to the Forlì station systems.

The restoration of the New Jersey barrier on the A14 in Emilia Romagna

They are scheduled for the next few days completed activity of the plan that will be carried forward without generating impacts on the road network.

Damage to the motorway in Emilia Romagna

The wave of bad weather that hit the area starting from 16 May led to a series of events, which affected a total of 200 kilometers of the network managed by Autostrade per l’Italia: they are 11 flooded rivers (Foglia, Gaiana, Bevano, Savio, Senio, Lamone, Ronco, Sillaro, Santerno, Montone, Savena) which have interfered with the A14causing flooding and extensive damage.

The A14 has been reopened to vehicular traffic

In addition, 70 mechanical rescues were carried out for the vehicle recovery light/heavy in the area between Imola and Cesena on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18.

Reopening of the motorway in Emilia Romagna after the flood

