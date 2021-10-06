Matteo Salvini has posted on Facebook a thrust against the government and the capacity criteria suggested by the Technical Scientific Committee: “Discos reopened, with the Green Pass, but only with 35% capacity? Teasing without scientific, health, social and economic sense, with these numbers 3,000 companies risk going bankrupt and 200,000 workers staying at home ”. The leader of the Northern League had promised it: after the elections his government action would be more concrete and direct. Thus the lunge comes after yesterday defecting the Council of Ministers on the tax reform.

Matteo Salvini refers to the possible criteria for reopening approved by Cts, which should be applied by the decree that will revise the capacity of stadiums, theaters and cinemas upwards. Provision awaited for days on the Cdm.

According to the Scientific Technical Committee, the discos will be able to reopen, but only if you enter with the green pass and the indoor capacity will be a maximum of 35% (50% outdoors). You can remove the mask to dance, but it will be mandatory to wear it at all other times.

However, the stringent conditions necessary for the reopening of the discos (after a 20-month stop due to Covid) did not convince Matteo Salvini and not even the sector insiders who defined them as “uneconomical”.