On the reopening of discos in Italy and the capacity of cinemas, theaters and stadiums “yesterday there was a nice tear between the Government and the CTS, demonstrating that the government must decide on openings and closings because they are political and not technical-scientific choices . And on this I am totally on the side of the CTS to which questions are asked for which there is no answer, what basis is there to say that there is a difference in risk between 35, 50 or 80% capacity? they are data or scientific evidence. So the increase in capacity is only a political decision “. So at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, returns to the green light of the Council of Ministers, unanimously, to the decree that further loosens the anti-Covid measures, bringing back to 100%, in the white area, the capacities of the cultural spaces, and a maximum of 75% for outdoor discos and 50% indoors, percentages higher than those indicated by the CTS.

“I don’t see the logic of reaching 100% capacity for cinemas and theaters and not for stadiums – he adds – since the latter are outdoors. I guess maybe just for a question of access and outflows”.