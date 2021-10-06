“After waiting a year and a half to reopen with a capacity of 35% it seems like a joke. Much more could be done”. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, underlines this to Adnkronos Salute, on the reopening of the discos, commenting on the decision of the Technical Scientific Committee for the Covid emergency which gave the go ahead for the reopening of the activities of the ballrooms, in the white area and with the Green pass, guaranteeing a presence, including employees, equal to 35% of the maximum capacity indoors and 50% outdoors.

“Honestly, with all the measures that can be taken today with the vaccination coverage that is advancing and the possibility of having the Green pass, I do not see the logic of the CTS decision – observes Bassetti – Because for cinemas there is a capacity at 80% and are they always closed structures? I don’t understand, maybe why you don’t wear a mask in dance clubs? I hope that the CTS decision is a first step to reach 100% quickly. We owe this to the sector and also to give a signal of normality to the country “.