It should have calmed Triodos: the opening of a trading platform for bank certificates just before the summer. But now that the sales price is far below the amount for which many of the holders once bought their certificates, there seems to be no question of peace around the sustainable bank.

Triodos Tragedie, a group of now six hundred certificate holders, announced on Tuesday that it would launch a claim campaign. Led by financial activist Pieter Lakeman – known as the nail in the coffin of DSB Bank – three hundred other certificate holders are also trying to get a summons issued within two months, initially aimed at the bank’s former executives. But also with the aim: financial satisfaction. Stichting Certificate Holders Triodos Bank (SCTB, more than three thousand certificate holders) and investor advocate VEB called on the bank in recent weeks to clarify and intervene.

According to the bank, the problems surrounding the certificates – with which some 43,000 people provided approximately EUR 1 billion in capital to Triodos – arose during the corona pandemic. Until then, the bank facilitated the trade itself, at a price based on the book value of the bank. When many wanted to get rid of their certificates, that system crashed. There were too few buyers, and Triodos was only allowed to buy up the certificates up to a certain amount.

Research

The shutdown caused problems for several holders of depositary receipts: they could not access their money. Reason for the establishment of the SCTB. Together with the VEB, he went to the Enterprise Chamber to demand an investigation into the state of affairs.

The Enterprise Chamber wrote in its judgment that the bank did indeed make mistakes before the trade in certificates came to a standstill. Nevertheless, the judges rejected the request, because an investigation into past policy would not help the certificate holders now. “They are particularly served by a successful listing of the certificates on an external trading platform,” said the court.

The question is: is that listing successful? Chairman of the Board Jeroen Rijpkema said at the opening that it will probably take a few months before there is a clear picture. But after seven trading rounds – once a week on Wednesday orders are processed and a price is determined – a lot of unrest has already arisen.

The reason: there are few interested parties and if certificate holders succeed in selling, this can only be done at a very low price. Less than one percent of the certificates have only changed hands. This Wednesday, 11,900 certificates were sold for a price of 33 euros. Previously, sellers had to accept 22.50 euros. Before trading was halted, holders of depositary receipts received 84 euros.

Lakeman calls the certificate trade a “fake construction”. “Certificate holders have been put on hold for two years. Triodos has made use of their good will, but faith in the bank is eroding. We are getting more and more angry reactions.” The initiator of Triodos Tragedie, Jan Janssens, wonders what problem has been solved with the trading platform. “Not the problem of the certificate holders, anyway.”

Triodos will have to respond to the unrest this Thursday when the bank publishes its half-year figures. Those are good, was announced in the interim in June due to the opening of the certificate trade. The bank has made “significantly higher profits” than a year earlier (when a profit of 18.8 million euros was made). Like all other banks, Triodos benefits from the rapidly rising interest rates.

The bank’s hope is probably that the good numbers will push the share price up in the coming weeks. Especially if a high interim dividend is decided on because of the profit. This could convince institutional investors to buy up Triodos certificates.

However, VEB and SCTB have asked Rijpkema not to talk only about the figures. The VEB wants more trade to become possible and the pricing process becomes more transparent. SCTB wants the evaluation of the system to be brought forward. Because of the low price and liquidity, but also because it turns out to be difficult for (the mostly older) certificate holders to create an account. “And in that evaluation, serious alternatives should really be looked at,” says board member Fons van der Velden.

If Triodos fails to improve trade, Van der Velden fears the consequences. “More certificate holders will then submit claims.” If Triodos is ordered to pay damages, this will be at the expense of its capital position – and therefore also of the value of the remaining depositary receipts. “People who don’t participate in those claims pay for the people who do.”

