Genoa – From today the Corvetto underpass, closed in April for the works of the Cociv for the Genoa railway junction, is reopened to pedestrian transit.

This was announced by the Municipality of Genoa, specifying in a note that it had requested it from the Cociv works management: “In this phase of work stalemate, due to the archaeological finds of recent months, – declare the deputy mayor Pietro Piciocchi and the councilors for Mobility and Maintenance Matteo Campora and Mauro Avvenente – it seemed appropriate to avoid unnecessary inconvenience to the population, resident and non-resident, and reopen, at least temporarily, the underpass, in a fundamental junction for pedestrian mobility in the city center “.