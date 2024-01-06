Aerial means are trying to put out this Saturday the fire that since this morning has evacuated around thirty residents and cut off the AP-7 and National 332 in both directions. Manuel Lorenzo (EFE)

The AP-7 and N-332 roads have already been reopened to traffic after several hours cut off as a result of the fire at the Altea (Alicante) exit, on the border with Calp, which has forced the evacuation of 125 homes. At the moment, the TRAM line is still cut in the area, where up to 21 land vehicles are working, as reported by Emergencies 112 CV and the Provincial Firefighters Consortium.

Towards noon, two air vehicles have been withdrawn, so there are only two operational units left. 21 fire crews from the Alicante Provincial Consortium, five forestry units from the Generalitat, six fire engines, two coordinators, an environmental agent, a fire prevention unit and an ambulance from SAMU remain working in the area.

As reported by the Calp City Council, the fire is extinguished in this municipal area and the people evicted from Maryvilla can return to their homes.

The administration has made a pavilion in Calp available to those affected by the eviction, although only three families remained at midday since the rest were able to manage their accommodation on their own. In the temporary shelter set up by the Red Cross in the Sports Center of this municipality, nine people have been treated, one for smoke inhalation although none seriously, and this assistance has already been terminated and the service closed.

In the case of the Tram, Generalitat Railway brigades are inspecting the line and a train without passengers has been enabled to subsequently verify its safety, although there is no time for the reopening of circulation.

The regional secretary of Security and Emergencies, Javier Montero, has visited the Advanced Command Post (PMA) to learn first-hand about the scope and evolution of the fire, and also the president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Toni Pérez.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Pérez, who has been accompanied by the Emergency Deputy, Francisco Cano, explained that to fight the flames all the means of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of the Provincial Council have been deployed and, “thanks to the collaboration of all the Forces and Corps of Security and the Local Police of both municipalities, the fire is controlled and perimeterd, always with the utmost caution.”

Along these lines, the president of the provincial corporation has highlighted that “although there are no longer live flames, we must be very cautious because it is a day with a lot of wind, very changeable and with a lot of force, so all precaution is little”, according to The Provincial Council has reported in a statement.

As a positive fact, the Alicante leader has highlighted that, so far, “there is no regrettable damage to people or buildings in the area, beyond the surroundings of the urbanizations, one of them Altea Hills, which has had to be evicted with great success this morning.”

In this regard, Pérez hoped that “as soon as possible” and always guaranteeing safety, those evicted can return to their homes and this fire be considered extinguished.