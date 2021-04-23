Sony surprised two years ago with the launch of a portable air conditioning capable of raising or lowering body temperature through thermoelectric cooling and could even adhere to a shirt. Recently, the Japanese tech giant announced that it went for more with Reon Pocket 2.

This second version not only brings better functions than its predecessor and that, according to Sony, can absorb twice the heat, it has more resistance to sweat, it is lighter and, as expected, it can also be used on any shirt thanks to a fitting.

The device has a term module called Peltier. This is a semiconductor that heats up on one side and cools down on the other when it receives power. According to Sony, the device is capable of reducing body temperature by up to 13 degrees in summer and increasing it up to 8.3 degrees in winter.

How the Reon Pocket 2 works

The new version has four temperature levels –the old one had three- and the material of the thermal surface is made of SUS316L stainless steel.

According to the Japanese company, thanks to this new material and new drive circuit, more power can be applied to the thermal module, resulting in “about twice the endothermic performance of conventional products.”

Another interesting novelty is in the sweat resistance. The previous model did not have this feature, since it was designed to work from home or to carry it in moments of little physical effort.

Sony released the second version of the Reon Pocket 2 to wear air conditioning on clothes. Photo: DPA.

However, the Reon Pocket 2 was tried to directly seal hot and cold parts that adhere to the skin. This does not mean that it can be used when running, but Sony assures that it can be used when playing golf or walking.

Like the previous model, the Reon Pocket 2 has Bluetooth 5.0 LE, so it can be used completely from cell phones with operating system iOS 13 or versions from Android 8.

On the other hand, the device has a autonomy of up to 4 hours with the lowest cooling or heating level and up to one hour in maximum performance mode. It charges via the USB Type-C port in two and a half hours.

