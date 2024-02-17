The announcer Renzo Winder He started 2024 on the right foot, as he has managed to establish himself as one of the main figures of Onda Cero. In a recent interview with La República, the young communicator spoke about Luciana Fuster's departure from the radio for going in search of the Miss International crown and about her new duo in her booth, Angie Arizaga. Likewise, the relaunch of her career as a singer and her alleged enmity with Carloncho, after leaving Moda radio after 15 years without any type of explanation.

Renzo Winder relaunches his musical career

One of Renzo Winder's great challenges for this year is the relaunch of his career as a singer, a facet that he left aside a decade ago. “This year I am returning to music after 10 years, now I am with a more reggaeton style, I am producing my own album. “This 2024, I am going to give music a lot, I feel full of energy,” said the radio host.

The former speaker of Fashion radio He indicated that it has not been easy to put aside his musical career, since it is one of his greatest passions. “It has been difficult not to dedicate myself to music professionally for so long, since I love music and write songs from the age of 12 to this day, but this year I feel very motivated, because the Peruvian music scene is growing, “I want to be part of all this and I feel like I have a lot to offer the public, so I hope they give me a lot of support and all the good vibes, which I'm going to need,” he added.

Renzo Winder denies quarrels with Carloncho

Renzo Winder has achieved great acceptance on Onda Cero and everything indicates that he has no time left on said station. Two years have passed since his departure from Moda radio and the announcer preferred to keep the reasons for his departure to himself. His then partner Carloncho, who seemed to be his friend, never referred to the subject nor did he say goodbye to him, which increased rumors of an alleged fight between the communicators..

When asked if he still maintains contact with Carloncho, Winder indicated that he has had little communication with his partner for 15 years. Likewise, the singer ruled out that there are currently quarrels between the two and assured that he wants all of his projects to go well.

Neither Renzo Winder nor Carloncho revealed the reason for the singer's departure from Moda radio. Photo: Facebook Carloncho

“In fact, I wish you the best and hope it goes well for you. I don't know if that can happen at some point (doing a duo on the radio), but I do know that the listeners would like to listen to the duo that accompanied them for a long time again and I really appreciate that.”, he declared for this medium.

On the other hand, Renzo Winder does not rule out working on the small screens again, if a program appears that suits his tastes. “Television is not something that I have in my projections for this year, but I do not rule out anything, I am a man of challenges and I think that if there were a format in which you can interact with the public, which is what I like the most and they propose it to me, I would gladly accept it,” he added.

Renzo Winder: his relationship with Luciana Fuster and Angie Arizaga

Before Luciana Fuster competed in Miss International 2023, the model was Renzo Winder's partner, but since she won the crown, she had to leave the radio. In her place came Angie Arizaga, who was happy for the new challenge in her career. According to the host of 'Onda expansiva', a program that starts at 9 in the morning, the former reality girl managed to adapt quickly to the program.

“We are in one more season with Angie Arizaga and we have great chemistry, she and I speak the same language. I didn't know Angie personally, she is an excellent person and super professional, she made it super easy for me to get used to the change and the listeners also enjoy it a lot, since she is super witty and fun.”

Renzo Winder indicated that he would like Patricio Parodi's girlfriend to return to the Onda Cero cabin. “Of course I miss Luciana, we had very good times on the show together and I feel like we have very good chemistry. I would love for her to return to the radio and not only for me, but for the listeners who really enjoyed her,” he said about the beauty queen.

Luciana Fuster left her job in radio to pursue her dream of becoming a beauty queen. Photo: Onda Cero

Renzo Winder had a romantic date with a fan

Before Valentine's Day, the radio host was promoting 'Happy the Four', a contest he organized so that he would not spend it alone on the Day of Love and Friendship. The award was a romantic evening where his colleagues Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz also participated.

“Angie and Jota are one of the couples that still make you believe in love, the day they separate or that Camilo and Evaluna separate, then I will stop believing in love. They seem like a very nice couple to me, far from scandals, they complement each other very well,” commented Renzo Winder about the former participants of 'This is war'.

Finally, Renzo Winder revealed what he would like his next partner to be like. “I've been single for a year and a half and I like people who know what they want, who respect, who have something to talk about, I like self-confident women who take the initiative.”