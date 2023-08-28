The Argentine model renzo spraggon has caused a stir by integrating ‘La casa de Magaly’. Spraggon became known in Peru by having a relationship with the ex-model Marina Mora. He also developed his facet as a stripper with which he maintained his validity. He also had a memorable participation in “The Value of Truth”, a space in which he revealed several details of his life in Peru.

There were 20 questions in total that he answered at the time. Thanks to this, she received the sum of S / 25,000. During the program, Spraggon spoke about the bond he had with Marina Mora and Xoana Gonzáles, as well as with other characters.

With what question did Renzo Spraggon win S/25,000 in ‘The Value of Truth’?

In December 2019, renzo spraggon he sat in the red chair of ‘The value of truth’. During his participation in the Latina TV program, he was accompanied by Xoana Gonzáles and Aída Martínez, who is his friend.

He also revealed that he came to Peru to work as a stripper. He also told details about the experiences that he lived and the work that he did after his arrival in our country.

Renzo Spraggon revealed that he worked as a stripper when he arrived in Peru. Photo: Capture/Latina TV

Upon reaching question 20, a colleague of his who was also present pressed the red button to request another question. So, if he answered with the truth, renzo spraggon would earn S/25,000. The specific question was whether she had ever received a proposal to receive US$1,000 in exchange for a sexual encounter. Given this, he asserted that he did consider it on some occasion, but he did not accept it. “I told him no,” she added.

Who is Renzo Spraggon, the member of ‘La casa de Magaly’?

spraggon He was born in the gaucho city of Rosario. As he revealed in ‘The value of truth’, he is a stylist and had his hairdresser in Argentina. Also, he worked on a faucet. Later, he started working as a stripper.

Thus, a Peruvian businesswoman contacted him to move to Lima and work in a striptease venue. Thanks to this, he landed on Peruvian soil and worked in that area for several months.

Renzo Spraggon was a partner of Marina Mora. Photo: composition LR/Renzo Spraggon/Instagram

Some time later, he entered “Combate” as a contestant. Then, in 2018, he started a relationship with Marina Mora, but a year later they broke up. Now, Renzo Spraggon is a member of ‘La casa de Magaly’, a segment that is broadcast during the program ‘Magaly TV, la firme’.