Renzo Schuller He is a renowned Peruvian actor and comedian. Although from a very young age he began to participate in commercials, programs and television series such as 'Torbellino' and 'Patacomix', he achieved great fame and the affection of the public by becoming the presenter of the missing reality competition 'Combate'. However, few know that, before devoting himself to acting, the current host of 'This is war' studied the professional career of Electronic Engineering at the Ricardo Palma University.

Now, in a recent interview, Renzo Schuller revealed why he never finished studying said university degree. What did the América TV presenter say?

Why didn't Renzo Schuller complete his degree in Electronic Engineering?

In an interview with Carlos Vílchez for his YouTube channel, 'Te jalo', Gian Piero Díaz's former partner confessed that he studied Electronic Engineering for two and a half years. However, he chose to leave her, since he did not like that profession.

“After many attempts and going through different academies I finished at Ricardo Palma (university) studying Electronic Engineering because I thought that was what I liked (…) No (I never finished), I was very clear that I liked acting (…) it was the second year and a half of university, and I left,” said Renzo Schuller.

Although he confessed that he had the support of his parents, he revealed that he tried to study another professional career again, this time related to the subject of communications, while taking his acting classes at the same time. However, she did not finish that profession either.

“I left (Engineering), I started studying acting and along the way I also started studying Advertising Design. I also left. What happened is that I realized that I didn't like sitting. I couldn't. It made me desperate. “I felt like I had to do something, generate something in the people. If I was sitting, I would talk or shout so that people would react,” said the host of 'This is war.'