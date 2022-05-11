Fabio Agostini celebrated Renzo Schuller’s return to driving with a peculiar joke. The Spaniard was first in “Combate” and it was his custom to tell some quite controversial jokes. In this opportunity, the ‘warrior’ surprised the presenter and Johanna San Miguel with a new joke, the first he makes in “This is war”.

Fabio to Renzo Schuller: “Do you remember the first joke I told?”

During the last edition of “This is war”, Fabio Agostini surprised to approach Renzo Schuller after starting the competition. “Do you remember the first joke I told in ‘Combate’? This joke is different because, if it were similar, they would kick us both out. For the family, for the children who are watching us”, said the Spaniard.

While Johanna San Miguel limited herself to laughing at the situation, Schuller cautiously approached the microphone to the Spaniard and warned him: “I’ll have you deported. You said it, for children”.

After listening to the joke that Agostini had prepared, and verifying that it was indeed suitable for the whole family, the presenter and Facundo Gonzales congratulated the “warrior”. “Fabio Agostini, I trusted you. You have changed”, commented the new presenter of the reality show.

What happened to the transmission of “This is war”?

This curious moment starring Fabio Agostini Y Renzo Schuller It happened before the signal from América Televisión was interrupted from one moment to another. Precisely, this technical problem took place just when the competitions were starting.

After several minutes, the television house explained to its audience what had happened through its networks: “Dear followers: we are experiencing difficulties with the electrical energy at our Santa Beatriz plant. We will be back shortly with our programming. Thank you”.