Renzo Schuller He was the special guest of the day of “Send whoever sends” this Friday, April 14. During his time on the María Pía Copello program, the host of “Esto es guerra” was asked about those TV characters he considered best friends. “Which of these artists is your best friend in real life? Is Johanna San Miguel your friend? asked the driver.

Given this, Renzo Schuller stated that Johanna San Miguel is not his best friend. “We are coworkers. At that level, speaking seriously, beyond being a bug, heavy, stubborn, naughty, unbearable, misplaced, gluttonous, hallucinated, dramatic, despite all that, no, she is not my best friend ”, he said between laughs. However, she did make it clear that she holds him in high esteem.

#Renzo #Schuller #assures #Johanna #San #Miguel #friend #coworkers