Renzo Rosso and Arianna Alessi: “The secret wedding? We told the stylists that we needed two dresses to be husband and wife at Carnival”

Renzo Rosso and Arianna Alessi tell some background of their secret wedding celebrated just over a year ago and recently unveiled: “We told the designers that we needed two dresses to dress up as husband and wife at Carnival. When the big day came, it was just the two of us and our little Sydne, the way better to enjoy it to the full without the classic flapping of receptions. Then for a year we didn’t say anything to anyone”. their words to Il Gazzettino. On March 22, Arianna’s birthday, Renzo Rosso also wished her a “happy first anniversary”, posting the photo of their “yes” on the beach in Miami on Instagram.

In recent days, the couple received the “Fashion wears peace” award in Breganze.





The long love story between Renzo Rosso and Arianna Alessi. “We’ve been together for 14 years and we get on well because we have a good feeling, we’re connected via wi-fi”, smiles Renzo in the couple’s interview with Il Gazzettino. Arianna agrees: “We have the same values”. “It’s hard being next to a woman who never stops. But thanks to these stimuli, she gives me the energy to do new things every day,” he says. “I too have a great motivator on my side. But he’s a virgo, so he’s perfect,” she points out.

Now they are thinking about opening “a farmhouse in Marostica” and in recent days there have been “bottles on display at Vinitaly”. Renzo Rosso and Arianna Alessi arrived in Verona in the hours in which the premier Giorgia Meloni is visiting. The entrepreneur explains: “I have a good relationship with the Government, we are developing the Made in Italy project for which I was commissioned by Confindustria”. His wife adds: «Wine is a territory, we believe in it a lot. Who is the connoisseur between the two? Renzo drinks more, but I’m scouting.”

