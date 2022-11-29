The archistar recounts the next stages of the Eastern Waterfront route: the first objective is set for Sunday 19 March 2023, a walk open to all, which will connect the ancient port to the Foce. In front of Piazza Rossetti, a forest will rise by the sea which will largest park in the city and will host Euroflora Of the Sopralevata only the western section could remain

#Renzo #Piano #Ten #thousand #trees #Genoa