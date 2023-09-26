Renzo Madridproducer of ‘Love and Fire’, He would have resigned from the entertainment program after arguing with Rodrigo González, host of the Willax Television segment. This morning, Karla Tarazona and Kurt Villavicencio dropped a tremendous bomb in ‘Préndete’, although, so far, the news has not been confirmed by the protagonists of this affair.

Did Renzo Madrid resign from ‘Amor y Fuego’?

This morning Karla Tarazona and ‘Metiche’ said: “Apparently, Renzo Madrid he would have been producer of ‘Amor y fuego’ only until Thursday afternoon (September 21). (…) As far as we know, Renzo Madrid is or was the general producer of the program hosted by Rodrigo and Gigi, therefore, his direct boss would be Renzo. I’m surprised because last week, Rodrigo González and the producer traveled to Buenos Aires and everything was fine,” said Kurt Villavicencio, to which the presenter briefly noted: “There were screams and things.”

Furthermore, in the report they broadcast on Thursday’s ‘Amor y Fuego’ program, Rodrigo González is heard saying that Renzo Madrid is not his boss, generating even more expectation about the rumors that reached the halls of Panamericana Televisión.

The detail in ‘Amor y fuego’ that would confirm the departure of Renzo Madrid

In the latest edition of ‘Love and fire’ It could be seen that the name of Renzo Madrid in the start banner of the program, something that this entertainment program used to do. As shown in the video, the names of the drivers (Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre) were disclosed and they went directly to present the information chief.

Who is Renzo Madrid?

Renzo Alejandro Madrid Degregori He is a journalist and television producer. He started on the Sunday news reporting and traveled to the interior of the country to publicize hidden cases. Later, he worked with Magaly TV and became a ‘Urraco’. Years later, he would move to Latina to work as general producer of the defunct program ‘Amor, Amor, Amor’. After the end of this format, he would move with all of his people, including Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre, to what is now ‘Amor y Fuego’.



