the businesswoman Marina Bustamante, mother of Renzo Costa, is more than happy about the upcoming arrival of her grandchildren who will be twins. For this reason, she used her Instagram account to post a video where she shows some of the gifts she bought for her future conceited ones. In the same way, she sent a message to her son and her girlfriend, Thalía Alva, who will become first-time parents. As it is remembered, the news of the pregnancy of the couple of the ‘King of the Leathers’ was released by Magaly Medina in your program.

“My biggest dream is about to come true and I want to share it with you, I am very excited and happy. I’ll be a grandmother! And better yet, twins! It is the most beautiful gift that 2023 will bring me. Do you want to celebrate with me? Soon we will have surprises”, wrote the founder of Renzo Costa.

Magaly Medina announced the pregnancy of Renzo Costa’s girlfriend

Businessman Renzo Costa He was back in the spotlight after Magaly Medina confirmed on his program the pregnancy of Thalía Alva, girlfriend of the “King of Leathers”. Likewise, he revealed that at the age of 49 he will be the first-time father of twins, however, until now it is not known when his heirs will be born.

Who is Thalía Alva, Renzo Costa’s girlfriend?

After the end of the elation of Renzo Costa and Brunella Horna, the “King of leathers” stayed away from the cameras and also kept his personal life private, until it was recently revealed that he will become a father at 49 years of age.

His girlfriend’s name is Thalia Alvaof whom little is known, since he would be 21 years old and it is known that he finished studying in 2017 at the Ana María Javohuey school.

Thalia Alva. Photo: Capture Facebook

What career did Renzo Costa’s mother study?

Marina Bustamante She is one of the most powerful businesswomen in Peru, as Forbes magazine once considered her. Likewise, it is known that Renzo Costa’s mother studied Psychology at the National University of San Marcos.