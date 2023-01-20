Renzo Costa is one of the most internationally recognized Peruvian businessmen. The call ‘King of leathers’ He has managed to grab many covers, not only because of the excellent quality of his brand, but also because he has long-term love relationships with popular figures in the media, who have been much younger than him. Even a few years ago, he made his leap into show business after confirming his romance with the influencer Brunella Horna, who at that time was participating in the “Bienvenida la tarde” program.

As a result of his media success, the ‘King of leathers’ decided to expand his business by venturing into the sale of chocolates in December 2019. “Happy and excited about this first step. Opening of the first chocolate shop. The second is coming in a month. Thanks to all my great team, ”he detailed on his Instagram for that occasion.

Story of Renzo Costa

The million-dollar company that Renzo Costa runs today was founded in 1973 by Marina Bustamante, his mother. She started working at a very young age and at the age of 16 she ventured into the world of leather. According to the official website of the company, she took her first steps as a businessman with a sewing machine that she got thanks to the S / 600 that her father lent her.

Renzo Costa dedicated himself to boosting his leather goods business. Photo: composition La República/referential

The success of his business allowed him to open a store on the eighth block of Jirón de La Unión, when he was barely 20 years old. The rent cost him US$1,000 a month, but this was not an impediment to continue with his initiative.

In those years she also gave birth to her first son, Renzo Costa. That is how she decided to name her baby to her company. At the beginning of her, she sold handbags, but later she expanded her catalog by making jackets, wallets, belts, among others.

What career did Renzo Costa study?

In the early 1980s, Marina Bustamante, the businessman’s mother Renzo Costa, He decided to send his eldest son abroad to continue his university studies, because at that time Peru was going through a strong political, social, and economic crisis due to terrorism.

Renzo Costa with his mother. Photo: Renzo Costa

That is how the well-known ‘King of the Leathers’ begins to study the career of Commercial Engineering at the University of the Americas, located in Santiago de Chile. This profession allowed him to acquire knowledge about Administration, Accounting, Economics, Statistics, Marketing, Human Resources Management, Project Evaluation, Corporate Strategy and many other things that have helped him to carry out his own company.

What is Renzo Costa currently doing?

Renzo Costa He is a Peruvian businessman, owner of the brand that bears the same name, which is dedicated to making various leather items.

Although many believe that the Renzo Costa brand is only dedicated to the manufacture of clothing and accessories, the reality is that in 2019 the businessman decided to venture into the sale of chocolates.

“Happy and excited for this first step. Opening of the first chocolate shop. The second is coming in a month. Thanks to all my great team,” he wrote on his Instagram post.

Renzo Costa. Photo: diffusion

Who founded the Renzo Costa brand?

The businessman’s mother Renzo Costa he founded the clothing and leather goods company in 1973. Since that year, he has led the growth of this Peruvian venture that currently has more than 60 offices throughout the country.