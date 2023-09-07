Renzo Costa referred to the recent announcement by Brunella Horna, who announced a month ago that she was expecting her first child with Richard Acuna. The leather businessman spoke to the “Love and Fire” program about his ex-girlfriend and the new stage he has been experiencing since she married the former congressman.

What did Renzo Costa say about Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña?

Renzo Costa answered the questions of the reporter of the entertainment program of Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Mitre.He ‘King of the Leathers’ was doing a sweet photo session with her two twins, her motherMarina Bustamanteand his beloved partnerThalia Alva.

Despite the fact that the settled relationship between Costa and Brunella Horna It was plagued by scandals and public discussions, Renzo remembers this period of his life fondly and did not hesitate to send the best to the former Miss Peru candidate.

“Well, (I wish Brunella) the best. Not only for her, but for anyone who is going to have a baby. It’s a blessing, it’s something beautiful and sacrificial. I’m glad because they look like a solid and beautiful couple, so… happy”declared Renzo Costa.

But not only that, but Renzo Costa’s mother said that she has congratulated Brunella and that she wishes her the best. “I have greeted her. You have to keep (the tie), her affection does not die,” said the founder of the well-known leather company.

